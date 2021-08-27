The Ohio Department of Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County on Thursday, as cases continue to rise around the country.
ODH reports there have been a total of 7,525 COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 440 hospitalizations and 182 people have died from COVID-19, according to ODH.
In the last 24 hours, 72 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 45 people have completed their vaccination, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County continues to lag behind the rest of the state on vaccination rates, with ODH reporting that 45.38 percent of county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 42.26 percent are fully vaccinated, compared to 51.54 percent and 47.61 percent of state residents, respectively.
A weekly report from the Ashtabula County Health Department, released on Tuesday, stated that 8,697 Ashtabula County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 194 have died. Health Department officials previously said the difference in numbers is due to a delay between when cases are reported locally and when the state verifies them.
Statewide, 5,395 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, and 182 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to ODH. Both numbers are above the 21 day average for new cases and hospitalizations. ODH reports 20,729 people have died from COVID-19.
Nationwide, there have been more than 38 million cases of COVID-19, and almost 630,000 people have died from the virus, as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
