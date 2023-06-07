ORWELL — The Village of Orwell will usher in the summer with a concert series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Chaffee Memorial Park.
The lineup includes artists from a variety of genres. Organizers invite the public to come out and join the fun. Pre-concert music will be provided by Bill Cook, beginning at 5 p.m.
If inclement weather, the concert will move inside St. Mary Parish Hall. Two of the following concerts will be held inside the hall.
Concessions will be available during the concerts by featured organizations.
June 14 — Phil Yan Polka Band, featured organization, St. Mary Vincent Charities, concert inside St. Mary Hall.
June 21 — The InCahootz Band, pop, rock, country and Motown, 11-piece band, Free Fall Horns, featured organization, GV Ruritans.
June 28 — Martin Brothers Band, Gospel, country and bluegrass, featured organization, Wayne Fire Department.
July 5 — The Murchin Spice Band, 70’s, 80’s, rock, pop and beyond, featured organization, Orwell First Responders.
July 12 — The Word of Mouth Band, American classic rock, featured organization, Rock Creek/Grand Valley Rotary.
July 19 — The Wrangler Band, 70’s and beyond country, classic rock, featured organization, Conversation Station.
July 26 — The High Horse Band, 60’s-80’s rock ‘n roll, blues, featured organization, Grand Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.
Aug. 2 — The Summer of ‘65, rock’n American Bandstand, featured organization, Grand Valley Ruritans.
Aug. 9 — The Full House Band, 70’s & beyond, featured organization, Friends of Grand Valley Library.
Aug. 16 — The Castaways, hits from the 50’s-80’s, featuring Michael Kakias, featured organization, Grand Valley Interfaith Service. Concert inside St. Mary Hall.
Donations are always accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket.
