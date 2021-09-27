ORWELL — One hundred years of history was remembered on Saturday afternoon as dozens gathered in Chaffee Memorial Park to celebrate the village’s centennial.
“It’s been exciting. It’s a big deal for Orwell,” said Jessica Pavlic of Wollam-GV Insurance Agency. She was cooking hot dogs on a grill as many businesses set up tables outside their establishments or provided a history lesson inside.
Kirk Paine, of Paine Funeral Home, said his family first started a furniture store in the village in 1882.
“The Paines were one of the early settlers of Orwell Township,” he said.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek welcomed more than 90 people to the celebration as the Orwell American Legion Post 719 Honor Guard prepared to post the colors.
Orwell North Presbyterian Church Rev. Tim May prayed to start the event and Tom Jones, son of long-time Orwell leader Jim Jones, shared thoughts on the village history.
“I count it an honor and a privilege to speak to you today,” Jones said while sharing village history and his father’s long-time commitment to the village including his serving as police chief, president of council and mayor.
“We have gone from spending 5 cents for a drink spiked with cocaine to [spending] $2 for a bottle of water,” he said with a laugh.
Jones said he spent a lot of time on the library website reviewing historical information leading up to the village’s request to become a village.
After prep work in 1920 and early 1921, Orwell became an incorporated village on March 24, 1921, Jones said. He said the first council meeting was July 25, 1921.
A present councilman, Don Herbster, received a plaque from Pentek honoring his 39 years serving the village as a councilman. He has decided to not seek re-election.
Dave Strong was also announced as the Orwell citizen-of-the-year. He said his family was raised to serve people and he was thankful for the awards he received at a Saturday morning breakfast.
“I almost got a hernia taking them to the car,” he said with a laugh.
A panel of three long-time Orwell area residents shared their memories of the village to honor the heritage of the community.
The panel included Jean Bobson, Charles McElroy and Cloyce Griffin, 91, who detailed the history of the east side of Orwell.
He reflected on the railroad tracks that ran through the area where the Greenway Trail bike path is now located.
“There were trains that were a mile long,” Griffin said.
He also reflected on World War II and what it was like on the home front. Griffin said rationing of meat, tires and many other items were a big part of his early life.
The celebration also included a car show at the school property, a craft show at the legion post, several concerts at the park and fireworks at the school complex, Pentek said.
