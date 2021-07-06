According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV):
• On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
• 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience physical violence, stalking, injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder and use of victim services from their intimate partners.
• 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
• 1 in 7 women and 1 in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner.
• 1 in 7 women and 1 in 18 men have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime to the point in which they felt very fearful or believed that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed.
• On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.
GET HELP:
If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.
For anonymous, confidential help, 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).
SAFE SHELTER:
Homesafe of Ashtabula offers many services such as emergency shelter, legal services, and much more to victims and survivors. Call 440-992-2727 (1-800-95-Abuse) or visit our website at www.homesafeincac.org. Homesafe is open 24/7 and committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence.
