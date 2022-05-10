ASHTABULA — Officials released the name Monday of the woman who died in a house fire in the Ashtabula Harbor Sunday afternoon.
Carole Peet, 84, was found in the burning home in the 3000 block of West 13th Street, near the Ashtabula Arts Center, according to Ashtabula County Coroner’s investigator, Tom Despenses.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered heavy smoke billowing from the roof and second floor of the structure, Fire Capt. Stephen Chase said.
The call came in to dispatch around 2:17 p.m., he said.
Firefighters knew a woman was inside the burning home, but efforts to reach her were unsuccessful due to smoke, he said.
When the Ashtabula Township Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found Peet on the first floor and took her to a waiting ambulance, where she was declared dead.
Saybrook Township Fire Department arrived to help extinguish the blaze.
Several family members arrived on the scene before the fire departments and entered the house several times to try to save Peet, to no avail. Luckily, they were not injured, Chase said.
Total loss of the home and contents is estimated at about $250,000, according to the fire department’s report.
Peet’s body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, Despenses said.
Firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours.
Chase said Peet’s home had a smoke detector but the battery was dead.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
