ASHTABULA — American Legion Post 943 celebrated 90 years of service to the community on Sunday afternoon with a gathering of more than 50 people.
VFW officials and area political leaders highlighted the post’s service to the community starting on Jan. 24, 1932.
“We are all comrades,” said VFW District 7 Vice Commander Luke Sawicki as he addressed veterans of different eras. He also shared memories of being involved in a VFW program that included a rifle and drill team that helped shape his childhood in Ashtabula.
“That taught us some life skills,” Sawicki said.
The VFW started in Columbus in 1899, but the Ashtabula post was formed in 1932. Sawicki said the organization has donated $3.8 million back into the community for a wide variety of projects.
In the late 1970s, Post 943 built Veteran’s Villa along Route 20 in Saybrook Township and built the canteen area of the present post in the 1940s and 1950s.
The importance of service and camaraderie for the veterans was emphasized by a number of speakers in the ceremony.
“Part of what we do in the VFW is what we see right here,” said Ohio VFW State Commander Jim Hordinski of the fellowship among veterans.
Hordinski said he was thankful to be able to participate in the ceremony and praised the organization.
“I see the core values of the VFW are alive and well here in Ashtabula,” he said.
Ashtabula VFW Post 943 Commander Barry Meadors thanked all of the volunteers for their work to keep the organization running smoothly. “Volunteers is what keep this place going,” he said.
