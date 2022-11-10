JEFFERSON — Imagine a T-51 Mustang, designed and flown by Titan Aircraft CEO John Williams, flying over the Ashtabula County Fair in a salute to all veterans.
You didn’t have to imagine it if you attended the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony at the fair last August. The Veterans Service Commission (VSC) in Ashtabula sponsored the event.
“It was amazing,” said Ben Schwartfigure, the organization’s director. “We were blessed with amazing speeches.”
Mother Nature shined on the veterans’ special day with a light wind, sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Veterans received free admission to the fair all day, with more than 125 veterans from all branches of the military participating in the special salute.
The 45-minute ceremony took off with the flyover and the Young Marines performing Color Guard duties.
Retired U.S. Army First Sgt. Nicholas Church of Conneaut addressed the Vietnam veterans with encouragement.
Retired Army National Guard Major Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, who serves as director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, talked about what it means to be a veteran.
All veterans in the grandstand were given the opportunity to stand and take an oath, reminding their loved ones that while they passed the torch to a younger generation, they remain ready to stand against any threat we may face as a nation, Schwartfigure said.
“The promise is designed to remind family, friends and neighbors that when veterans hang up their uniforms, they did not hang up their duty to defend all that they hold dear,” he said.
Ashtabula resident Janna Hitchcock sang, “God Bless the U.S.A.”
Retired U.S. Navy veteran Luke Sawicki, of Ashtabula, said a prayer for the veterans and their families.
The 2023 Veterans Appreciation Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Ashtabula County Fair.
