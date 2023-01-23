Veterans Service Commission honors Whitmire for 15 years of service

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission recently paid tribute to departing Commissioner Daniel Whitmire, who recently left the group’s board after 15 years.
VSC Director Benjamin Schwartfigure said on Friday that Whitmire served three five-year terms on the board, and chose to not be reappointed for a new term.
“The board consists of five members,” Schwartfigure said. “The members are all honorably discharged veterans that are affiliated with a service organization that’s ... mandated by the state of Ohio.”
The board oversees Schwartfigure’s work, and decides on various issues, he said.
“Over the course of 15 years, Dan’s been here through changes of buildings, and several different staff,” Schwartfigure said.
Whitmire said he was the Ashtabula County VSC’s first volunteer driver, bringing area veterans to VA appointments in Cleveland and Erie.
“It was very successful, and it still is,” he said. “We did it all with volunteers, transporting veterans to Cleveland and to Erie.”
He said, when he first started as a board member, he was asked to fix the veteran transportation side of the commission.
“We straightened it out, and saved the county a lot of money, and bought some vehicle through the DAV, the Disabled American Veterans,” Whitmire said.
Whitmire’s replacement on the board, Anna Allshouse, previously served as the director of the Veterans Service Commission.
“She was a very good director, a very good service officer,” he said. “We did a lot together.”
Whitmore said he served with 18 different commissioners in his 15 years on the board.
“When I left, I was the oldest guy and the longest-serving guy in the building,” he said.
Whitmore said he did not seek re-appointment to the board, and plans to spend more time with his family.
“I spent 16 years as an elected official, and 27 years working for First Energy, or CEI. I worked about eight years for the county,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of things, it’s time to do some stuff with family.”
