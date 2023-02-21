ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Details have been announced regarding the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission’s move to a new building on Route 20 in Ashtabula Township, from their current location in the Ashtabula harbor.
The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a new building at 1709 East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at a meeting last week, with the closing of the purchase expected this week.
The building is being purchased with money from the VSC’s capital projects fund, which was created by the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners to allow the VSC to set funds aside every year.
The commissioners approved authorizing purchasing the building for $239,000.
According to a press release from the VSC, the commission has been at its current location in the Ashtabula Harbor for about 20 years.
The group has an amazing relationship with the current property managers, but with more veterans coming through the doors of the office, the group is in need of a new home, the group said in the release.
With the backing of the Ashtabula County Commissioners, the VSC is working to relocate to the property on East Prospect Road, according to the press release.
The new office will increase the commission’s available space by 2,000 square feet, according to the release. The extra room will allow the VSC to have more service officers, and have better outreach to the veteran community, including allowing for better attendance of board meetings.
Renovations to the building are planned, and a ribbon-cutting date has not yet been determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.