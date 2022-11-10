The month of November is a special time for the nation’s veterans.
While Memorial Day honors fallen soldiers and service people, Veterans Day, is an opportunity to commemorate the efforts of all who served in the armed forces, with a special emphasis on living veterans.
While people are encouraged to thank veterans throughout the year, Veteran’s Day is a particularly poignant time to show your appreciation for the men and women of the military.
Veterans Day takes place on Nov. 11 and marks an important moment in history.
On Nov. 11, 1918, World War I, known as the Great War, unofficially ended when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, took place between Germany and the Allied nations on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
World War I officially ended on paper when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Armistice Day became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938.
However, after subsequent wars, including World War II and the Korean Conflict, veterans’ service organizations lobbied for Armistice Day to be revised so it would be more inclusive of all veterans.
On June 1, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation to strike the word “Armistice” from the holiday’s name in favor of “Veterans.”
Since then, Nov. 11 has been known as “Veterans Day” and has honored veterans of all wars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.