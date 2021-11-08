Parades, gun salutes, prayers, dinners and musical presentations are all scheduled for Thursday to honor veterans on their special day
Veterans Day events are planned throughout Ashtabula County with many scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The city of Conneaut, in conjunction with civic organizations, schools and churches, is sponsoring a parade and Veterans Day program on Thursday. A parade is scheduled to leave the Conneaut American Legion at 10:45 and arrive at the city’s war memorial at 11 a.m., said Tom Batchelor, who is helping organize the event.
The parade is scheduled to include a variety of units including the American Legion color guard, wreath bearers and the Conneaut High School band to name a few.
Dan Blank is scheduled to be the guest speaker and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2836 are scheduled to set up chairs at the war memorial.
In Ashtabula, an 11 a.m. service is scheduled at the Ashtabula War Memorial with a U.S. Air Force veteran speaking and the color guard from the Ashtabula American Legion posting the colors, said organizer Monte Foltz.
The Andover American Legion is planning an 11 a.m. service on the square in Andover that will include a prayer and a short speech, said William French, adjutant of the post.
A Veterans Day program is also scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Kingsville Township.
A 6 p.m. potluck Veterans Day event is scheduled at the Orwell American Legion and is open to the public. A Veterans Day program is to follow at 7 p.m.
The Ashtabula Elks Club is also holding a dinner for veterans from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with veterans eating free and family members eating at a cost of $6.
The Pymatuning Valley Primary School has a Veterans Day concert scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Pymatuning Valley Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center.
The American Legion Auxiliary recently provided a list of items to help remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are serving to protect our freedoms. The group suggests attending an event, volunteer to help a veteran, support veteran-owned business, thank veterans for their services, write a letter to a veteran or donate to a cause that helps veterans to name a few.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.