Parades, gun salutes, prayers, dinners, free transportation and musical presentations are all scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday to honor veterans on their special day.
Conneaut
The city of Conneaut, in conjunction with civic organizations, schools and churches, is sponsoring a parade and Veterans Day program on Friday. A parade is scheduled to leave the Conneaut American Legion at 10:45 and arrive at the city’s war memorial at 11 a.m., according to organizers.
The parade is scheduled to include a variety of units including the American Legion color guard, wreath bearers and the Conneaut High School band to name a few.
Ashtabula
In Ashtabula, an 11 a.m. service is scheduled at the Ashtabula War Memorial with a keynote speaker and the Color Guard from the Ashtabula American Legion posting the colors.
In honor of their service, the Ashtabula Elks Club, 3115 Lake Road West, is hosting a free dinner for veterans and active military living in Ashtabula County from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the club. Family members pay $7 each. Take-out meals will be available.
Jefferson
For Veterans Day this year, the Jefferson Historical Society will host a display honoring the United States Coast Guard. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Veterans Day, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Andover
The Andover American Legion is planning an 11 a.m. service on the square in Andover that will include a prayer and a short speech.
Kingsville
A Veterans Day program is also scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Kingsville Township.
Orwell
A 6 p.m., a potluck Veterans Day event is scheduled at the Orwell American Legion and is open to the public. A Veterans Day program is to follow at 7 p.m.
Lake County
To honor our Lake County veterans, Laketran bus service will be offering free rides to veterans during the week of Veterans Day from today through Saturday.
Laketran customers on Local Routes and Park-n-Ride will need to inform their driver that they are a veteran when they board the bus for their trip to be free. Dial-a-Ride customers should inform Laketran of their veteran status when scheduling their reservation.
For over 25 years, Laketran has operated a special Veterans Medical Transportation service, in partnership with Lake County Veterans Service Commission and Lake County Commissioners. The Veterans Medical Transportation provides free door-to-door, Dial-a-Ride transportation for Lake County veterans and their spouses to the county’s VA outpatient clinic, administration office, and the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in University Circle.
For more information on Laketran transportation call 1-888-LAKETRAN.
