JEFFERSON — The county’s Veterans Court hosted its first graduation ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht, who oversees the program, said at the start of the ceremony that he began the process of getting the court certified in 2019 after he was elected, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the program.
“We started it, because, I think, as a veteran myself, and there’s a lot of veterans in here, we felt all these other sectors of society have special docket courts geared to them, why not gear a special dockets court toward men and women who have served their country,” Specht said.
The court was certified this summer, and before that, Specht had set up an unofficial program, he said previously.
He recognized the team that helps veterans participating in the program.
Specht said Ronald Minick, an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan, joined the Veterans Court program after the jail administrator found his separation papers among his belongings.
“We found out he’s a very decorated individual,” Specht said. “He came in one day, I asked him if he wanted to join the unofficial program, he was all over it, and he’s performed like a champ.”
Minick said the program was very supportive.
“I consider myself, and definitely at that time, the situation I was in, to be very fortunate to have this opportunity, to be part of this program,” he said.
He thanked everyone for their support in the program.
“You guys just put so much effort into support, you gave us grace when you could have dropped the hammer,” Minick said.
Arthur Haavisto, who is currently serving in the military, said he appreciated the opportunity to participate in the program.
“From the time I’ve started to the time I am now, I’ve definitely grown a lot, I’ve learned a lot,” Haavisto said.
He thanked Specht for making modifications to ensure he could remain in the military.
“I’m proud to be one of your first graduates, I appreciate the whole team, and I’ll make you guys proud,” Haavisto said.
Specht said he would like to see both men back.
“There’s always room in our mentorship program,” he said.
