JEFFERSON — Imagine a T-51 Mustang, designed and flown by Titan Aircraft CEO John Williams, flying over the Ashtabula County Fair in a salute to all veterans.
You didn’t have to imagine it if you attended Thursday’s Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony at the fair, sponsored by the Veterans Service Commission (VSC) in Ashtabula.
“It’s a beautiful day for a flyover,” said Carol Hoyt, office manager at the VSC.
Mother Nature shined on the veterans’ special day with a light wind, sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Veterans received free admission to the fair all day, with more than 125 veterans from all branches of the military participating in the special salute.
The 45-minute ceremony took off with the flyover and the Young Marines performing Color Guard duties.
Retired U.S. Army First Sgt. Nicholas Church of Conneaut addressed the Vietnam veterans with encouragement.
Retired Army National Guard Major Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, who serves as director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, talked about what it means to be a veteran.
All veterans in the grandstand were given the opportunity to stand and take an oath, reminding their loved ones that while they passed the torch to a younger generation, they remain ready to stand against any threat we may face as a nation, said Ben Schwartfigure, director of the CVS.
“The promise is designed to remind family, friends and neighbors that when veterans hang up their uniforms, they did not hang up their duty to defend all that they hold dear,” Schwartfigure said.
Ashtabula resident Janna Hitchcock sang, “God Bless the U.S.A.”
Retired U.S. Navy veteran, Luke Sawicki of Ashtabula, said a prayer for the veterans and their families.
After the ceremony, veterans and their families were encouraged to visit the Veteran’s Wall on the east side of the fairgrounds. A veteran and longtime member of the fair board, the late Everett Helfer, played an essential role in building the wall about 15 years ago.
“The wall stands as a reminder of what military veterans did for their country,” said Schwartfigure said.
Veterans and thousands of other fairgoers enjoyed many other events going on at the fair Thursday, including the first day of harness racing.
Jason Gray of Ashtabula said he was a betting man and ready to win some cash.
“I won big money here,” joked Richard Hicks of Jefferson. “Five dollars — that’s big money.”
Fair board member and race secretary, Sue Stockwell of Jefferson, felt the thrill of victory in the fifth race when her filly, Fear the Electra, trotted first across the finish line.
In the rabbit barn on Thursday afternoon, 4-H’er Dakota Fertig, 13, of Rock Creek, cuddled his turkey named Ghost, who’s become a pet, he said.
“I have two turkeys to sell at the market livestock sale,” he said. “Sadly, Ghost will be sold.”
Kendra Rodriquez-McMullen, 14, of Geneva, doesn’t have to part with her rabbits — two Jersey Woolies.
“They’re very soft and they need a lot of brushing,” she said.
In anticipation of the free country music concert at 7 p.m., thousands of vehicles poured into the parking lot off North Poplar Street, as well as in the infield off West Walnut Street.
Ted Riser & the Marshall Band performed their big hit, “Don’t Leave Your Beer Out in the Sun,” along with many more songs for the appreciative crowd.
TODAY AT THE FAIR
Senior Citizen Day — Seniors ages 62 and older get in for $1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Dairy judging — 10 a.m. Show Arena
• Harness racing and pari-mutuel wagering — 11:30 a.m. on the track in front of grandstand. Jefferson native Clair Umholtz is bringing his horses from Northfield to race for his hometown fans.
• Small animal costume contest — 1 p.m. MAC Arena
• Draft horse hitch — 4:30 p.m. Saddle Horse Arena
• Ashley Barron opens for Tyler Farr — 7 p.m. grandstand
• Tyler Farr — 8 p.m. grandstand
$20 admission to the grandstand for show; $25 to stand on racetrack by stage — no seating.
