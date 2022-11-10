Star Beacon
There are many veterans organizations in Ashtabula County that support local veterans and the community. Many of these organizations are looking to increase their numbers. Veterans and dependents of veterans can become members and join their missions.
Here’s a list and contact information:
ASHTABULA
• American Legion Riders. Call 440-964-7485.
• Army Navy Union 411. Call 440-650-2562.
• DAV Bob Swanson Chapter No. 39 of Ashtabula County. Email davch39@gmail.com.
• Feed Our Vets. 440-813-5131.
• Guardians USA Vets Blue Chapter. 440-789-8129.
• Marine Corps League. Email lukejr68@gmail.com.
• Marine Corps League Auxiliary. 440-344-1822.
• Young Marines. 440-812-0126.
CONNEAUT
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2836. Email cagcatherine@aol.com.
Geneva
• The Blue Star Mothers. 440-812-1150.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6846. 440-466-3127.
KINGSVILLE
• American Legion Neal Post 743. 440-8134981.
Orwell
• The Mustang Stable. 440-805-4545.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.