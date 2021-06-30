BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
The final version of Ohio’s biennial budget included a significant amount of the Fair School Funding plan, which was championed by former State Rep. John Patterson during his time in Columbus representing the 99th district.
Patterson, who was term limited and did not run for reelection in 2020, worked extensively on the plan with Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and others. He said that almost everything proposed in the plan was included in the final budget bill.
“There were a few things that weren’t [included],” Patterson said.
The final version of the bill did not include a number of studies that would have determined the exact cost of certain aspects of education, as well as an oversight commission, Patterson said. Additionally, the plan is part of the budget, and will have to be revisited in two years, he said.
The determination of the base cost of educating a student is included in the bill, as is the transportation part of the plan, Patterson said. Funds for charter schools will not come from local districts, and will instead come from the state.
Kevin Lillie, treasurer for the Geneva Area City Schools, worked on the plan, and was pleased that the transportation aspects were included. Students can’t be educated if they can’t get to school, Lillie said.
Funds for bus purchases are included in the bill, Lillie said.
“We pointed out to the legislature that they did away with the bus-purchase allowance in 2009, and since that time, school district fleets have grown older, because school districts can’t afford to replace buses as often,” Lillie said.
There is $50 million set aside for two years for bus purchases, Lillie said.
“It is incredible,” Patterson said. “I mean, this is historic legislation, and it meets the constitutional muster.”
In the 1990s, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that Ohio’s school funding was unconstitutional. According to a Supreme Court ruling from a 2002 rehearing of the case, the court found that the state’s school funding system violates the state constitution, which requires a through and efficient school system.
The Fair School Funding Plan, also known as Cupp-Patterson, sought to fix the issue.
“There are two questions that the court raised,” Patterson said. “Is it adequate? Is it equitable?”
He said the plan meets both requirements.
There will still be school levies, Patterson said.
“Constitutionally, this is a joint partnership between the local schools and the state, but they are going to be more fair,” he said.
Previously, the intention was to phase the plan in over six years. What is included in the budget would be the first two years of the phase in, Patterson said. He hopes that in two years, the legislature will continue the plan’s implementation.
The budget passed passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, Patterson said. As of Tuesday afternoon, the bill still needed to be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
“I’m ecstatic for our children, for our school districts and for our taxpayers,” Patterson said. He said people will have to continue to engage with legislators as the plan works itself out.
“I think all will see that this is an absolutely marvelous formula in its construction and design, and as such it would be hard to walk away from,” Patterson said.
Lillie said he is pleased with most of the plan being included in the budget.
“We hope that in the future, the legislature will continue making this formula the formula that then they just have to fund each year,” he said.
