Ashtabula County has been a tourist destination for years, but the fall tends to bring visitors to the area in a different way.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said fall tourism continues into late October and early November.
“It’s harvest season, obviously, the beautiful fall color,” Siegel said. “The lake keeps the temperatures still temperate here. We don’t get as cold. We just have the nice chill to the air, but it’s not frigid, so that warm lake keeps us warmer longer. Fishing is still robust through the month of October, before the weather turns. So there’s lots of reasons to visit in the fall.”
Once school starts, there are fewer families visiting and more couples, Siegel said.
“It’s a different customer base that often comes in the fall,” Siegel said.
There are a variety of festivals in the fall, including the Covered Bridge Festival, Bula Brewfest and Harvest in the Harbor.
In addition to the festivals and other events taking place throughout the county, visitors also come to see the leaves changing colors.
Because of the lake, leaves change colors more slowly in Ashtabula County, Siegel said.
“The fall leaves will change slower in the southern part of the county because the lake is warmer,” Siegel said.
That allows visitors to the county to come to the county and view fall colors in the southern reaches of the county first, then visit again later, further north, as the leaves change closer to the lake.
“We actually have an advantage with our large county because our changing color lasts for a few weeks,” she said.
“All of those things add up to a very robust tourism fall season,” Siegel said.
Bed tax revenue is up 30 percent for the year, Siegel said.
Economic impact numbers for 2021 show there were 16 million people who visited Ashtabula County.
“Those are 2021 numbers, so with bed tax being up 30 percent, we know that number is even greater this year,” Siegel said.
“So our attractions are just bursting at the seams, our businesses are exploding, and we have several new businesses opening.”
The economic impact study states there was $397 million in local spending by visitors into Ashtabula County.
