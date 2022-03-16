￼ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — United Way of Ashtabula County is opening its doors to the potential of additional partner charities, specifically to continue addressing priorities within its education pillar.
United Way of Ashtabula County serves as a responsible steward of donated resources to impact the critical needs of our community in the pillar areas of health, education and financial stability. Currently, UWAC represents 18 partner charities and 40 outreach programs throughout Ashtabula County with efforts in advocacy, awareness and fundraising.
Now through April 15, 2022, UWAC is accepting Letter of Intent applications to become an UWAC partner charity providing programming within the education pillar. The UWAC Education Pillar supports programs that engage community members of all ages in quality educational opportunities, both inside and outside of a traditional classroom. Current areas of priority for UWAC include: Primary, secondary and collegiate readiness; strengthening literacy skills; acquiring life skills; training and continuous learning in the workforce.
Letter of Intent applications are due by April 15, 2022 at 12:00pm and are available now at www.unitedwayashtabula.org Applicants must have an IRS determination letter of tax exemption as a publicly supported organization under Section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code and programs must serve Ashtabula County residents. Applications from religious organizations for religious purposes or from lobbying organizations are prohibited. Letter of Intent submission is not a guarantee to be invited to submit a full application for review and it is not a guarantee for grant funding.
For questions or additional information before submitting a Letter of Intent, contact UWAC Executive Director Kristen Kitchen at kristen.kitchen@unitedwayashtabula.org or by calling 440-998-4141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.