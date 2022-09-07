JEFFERSON — A utility pole fire left traffic signals, businesses and houses without power for a few hours Wednesday afternoon, according to First Energy officials.
About 70 FirstEnergy customers in downtown Jefferson, north of the intersection of Jefferson and Chestnut streets were affected, said FirstEnergy spokesperson, Lauren Siburkis.
Jefferson Assistant Fire Chief Dave Locy said his department was notified of a problem around 1:40 p.m., when area residents heard two “big booms” just prior to the outage.
Firefighters immediately responded to find a transformer arcing, he said.
“We don’t do anything with high voltage,” Locy said. “We were there to ensure safety.”
Firefighters parked a fire engine across Chestnut Street to block traffic so First Energy workers could safely take care of the problem.
Siburkis said power would be restored around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Five First Energy trucks were on the scene by 2:30 p.m., according to reports.
“They have to replace a main cross-arm, so it’s going to take them a little while,” Locy said.
Several businesses along the busy Chestnut Street corridor closed early due to the outage.
At the Ashtabula County Courthouse, judges, bailiffs, attorneys, clerks and other employees got to leave work a little early, thanks to the outage.
FirstEnergy workers and Jefferson Police Department officers helped control traffic at the busy intersections where signals were inactive, according to reports.
