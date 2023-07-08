Faithful readers may recall my column two weeks ago where I shared how Delightful Granddaughter asked me to stop buying her clothes.
“They’re ugly,” she said ever so bluntly.
Well, upon reading that column, Handsome Son emailed me, “Don’t buy me clothes either!”
Then, Dear Daughter texted me, “You can buy me clothes that I approve first.”
Then, this morning, I put on a new summer outfit I bought for myself on QVC, of course.
“How do you like my outfit?” I asked Hubby.
He replied, “It’s great. I think you should buy [Delightful Granddaughter] one, as well.”
What a smart aleck I married!
On to other news ...
Sweet Niece had her first baby on June 22, and it was quite an ordeal — lots of screaming and crying! I thought her mother, aka Sis, would never stop.
But my niece was a trooper. She endured 40-plus hours of labor pains only to end up getting a C-section. The doctor said he’d never seen a patient with such determination and stamina.
Baby Wyatt just didn’t want to come out. When he finally made his grand entrance there was great cheering in our family, as well as a sigh of great relief.
Remember Darwin? Our beloved one-eyed Jack Russell terrier who died about a year and a half ago? We still miss him every day but Hubby has decided we are getting a puppy sometime in August.
Our squirrel-crazy border collie, Britney, is about 11 years old and doesn’t chase squirrels like she once did. It’s a shame because she never caught one.
She’s also having trouble jumping up on the couch or bed so we bought dog stairs to help her.
We hope she doesn’t mind a puppy too much. I know she misses Darwin, so we will see.
The puppy will be half-poodle so I’m hoping it doesn’t shed much. I always wanted a curly-haired canine to match my naturally curly hair.
There’s long been a school of thought that humans and their dogs end up looking alike.
As usual, I’ll keep you posted.
When you read this column, I’ll have just returned from Florida, where I traveled to celebrate my father’s 90th birthday. He’s amazing. He still golfs 18 holes a week, remodeled their new home and dances every Saturday night at the American Legion.
Faithful readers know that visiting Dad means staying in a 55-and-older mobile home community where no one walks, they just ride around in golf carts and wave at one another.
I’m not casting any stones because I like riding around in a golf cart. In fact, if I could, I would ride around in a golf cart all the time. Who needs legs? (Haha!)
I’m certain I’ll have stories to tell about the trip, so stay tuned next week.
Shelley Terry is always available to offer fashion advice to her faithful readers. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.