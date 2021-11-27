JACKSONVILLE — Urban Meyer has toured the country as a football coach with stops in many college football venues ranging from Bowling Green, Ohio, to Gainesville, Fla., and on to Columbus.
A new adventure is underway as Meyer tries to build the Jacksonville Jaguars back up with a new quarterback and a decimated roster. The team has been able to win two games so far this season, but is still struggling earning victories against the better teams.
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers came to town and buried the team with nearly as many 49ers fans in the building as Jaguar fans. Meyer hopes to continue the development with a strong set of draft choices and build on the talents of rookie Trevor Lawrence in an attempt to equal his success in the college game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.