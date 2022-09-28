AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Upper Grand Metropark opened last month, and has been positively received by visitors since then.
Ashtabula County Metroparks Administrator Antoinette Swegheimer said the response to the park has been wonderful.
“People have been enjoying both the park and the boat launch,” she said.
The property was previously used as a camp by two different owners before being it became a park.
The Ashtabula County Metroparks had to come up with a plan for the property as it was acquired through the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, and they didn’t know if they wanted to keep all the buildings, Swegheimer said.
“But we did know at that time that we most definitely wanted to keep the old Blossom building ... and the pavilion,” she said. “Being on the upper [Grand River], we needed access to the river.”
The Metroparks would like to do something with the Blossom building. “Just coming up with a plan for the Blossom building and restoring that so people can use it as well,” she said. The pavilion in the park was there previously, but the roof was restored and new concrete was installed. There are other improvements planned for the park as well.
“But that’s in the future, and it needs to be thought out before we can move forward about that,” Swegheimer said.
There was a debate about where to place a ramp to access the river. The access point was eventually located near the front entrance of the park.
“We’ve had a lot of positive responses, people calling and even neighbors calling and saying thank you for preserving the property as a park,” she said. “Because it’s such a lovely piece of property.”
There are also trails and primitive campsites at the park.
A recent Metroparks board meeting took place at the camp. “It was kind of neat sitting there when we were having our board meeting and watching people walking by or running by and just utilizing it,” Swegheimer said.
The property used to be a camp, and a get-together will be held to give former staff and campers tour the newly opened park, Swegheimer said.
Metroparks Operations Manager Brett Bellas and a former counselor at Camp Yakewi will be offering a guided tour of the park, located at 3199 Cork Cold Springs Road in Austinburg, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to information from Metroparks Board President Marie Lane. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by calling 440-576-0717.
