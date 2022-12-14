CONNEAUT — A pair of ordinances to alter sewer and water department charges were introduced at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Council members previously agreed to a three-percent increase in sewer and water rates, in order to offset the increasing costs of materials.
The sewer ordinance would increase rates by three percent.
The water department ordinance would increase water-tapping fees from $695 for a three quarter-inch line, $765 for a one- inch line, and $1,492 for a two-inch or larger line to $2,700, $2,800 and $4,800 respectively, and a $500 additional charge for a meter pit, according to the ordinance.
Those fees are only paid by a new customer hooking into the city’s system.
At a work session last week, Water Distribution Manager Skip Ensman told council members the current cost of supplies for a new three quarter-inch tap was around $2,060, without a meter pit. He suggested raising the fee to pay for the cost of installing the tap.
The ordinance would also increase the fee for reconnection after water was turned off to a customer to $35, from $25, increase a call-out fee to $110 from $100, and change the cost of repairing a frozen meter from $150 to the city’s cost for the work. Installation of additional meters for multi-unit dwellings would also be done at a price equal to the city’s cost for the work.
Ensman said last week it has been a significant amount of time since the fees had been changed.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said at the work session that water fees had never been adjusted in his seven years with the city.
The ordinances were put into a second reading.
In other business:
• Council approved a resolution authorizing the demolition of a fire-damaged house.
The house, located at 518 Madison Street, was gutted in a fire on Nov. 3.
One firefighter was taken to UH Conneaut with unknown injuries during the fire.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the resolution is part of the process to get demolition permits lined up from Ashtabula County.
• Councilman Thomas Kozesky expressed council’s condolences after former Council President Thomas Udell died.
“We lost one of the good guys yesterday, Tom Udell has passed away,” Kozesky said.
“Tom was a U.S. Air Force veteran, past commander of the American Legion Cowle Post 151, and he was past president of Conneaut city Council. Tom was an amazing guy, he was smart, funny, he was a very giving guy.”
• Conneaut Finance Director John Williams provided council with a summary of the 2023 budget.
Williams said he expects $32 million in revenue for 2023, and $34.7 million in expenses, and a $2 million carryover at the end of 2023.
In response to a question from Council President Jon Arcaro, Williams said the budget should be available for council to approve at next week’s meeting.
• The city approved the issuance of sale of $372,000 in notes, in anticipation of the issuance of bonds, in cooperation with the Conneaut Port Authority.
The notes are to pay for debt service for acquiring, constructing, reconstructing and improving boat docks and slips, for the costs of engineering and design of a transient marina and the cost of construction of self-storage units on Day Street, according to the resolution.
