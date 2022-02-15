ASHTABULA — What Ann Hodgkinson thought was going to be an ordinary Friday at Ontario Primary School was not.
And, for the paraprofessional, everything was normal until lunchtime.
That’s when Hodgkinson noticed a first-grade student, Oliver Podgorny, 7, was choking on a potato snack.
“He was turning red and I could tell by the look of it that he was choking,” she said. “I’m a mom ... and I’d do anything for these kids. I love my job.”
Oliver’s mother, Emilee Kealoha, is thankful for Hodgkinson’s quick action.
“She was able to perform the Heimlich Maneuver quickly and effectively,” she said. “She immediately recognized that my son was in distress and took action.”
Kealoha found out about the incident shortly afterwards.
“I received a call from the school nurse at Ontario Primary, where Oliver is a student in Anne Emerton’s class,” she said.
Kealoha then picked up her son and took him to his pediatrician, where he received a clean bill of health.
“I am so thankful to have had a wonderful parapro like Ann Hodgkinson there to help my son,” she said. “We cannot thank her enough from the bottom of our hearts.”
Oliver was back in school Monday, Principal Shannon Santo said.
“He’s absolutely fine,” she said. “Ann Hodgkinson is a very humble person but I believe she should be recognized for her good deed.”
Oliver’s mother agreed.
“She deserves this recognition,” Kealoha said. “She may have very well saved my son’s life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.