CLEVELAND — University Hospitals has received numerous American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Stroke awards.
The awards demonstrate commitment to the latest, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
“University Hospitals is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for patients with stroke,” said Dr. Cathy Sila, chair of the Department of Neurology at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and the Gilbert W. Humphrey Endowed Professor of Neurology.
“The Get With The Guidelines program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work daily, which helps us ensure more people in Cleveland and surrounding areas can live longer, healthier lives,” she said. “We are proud to be recognized for our efforts this year, and are especially proud of our rural hospitals who have made it a goal to ensure certain hurdles, like transportation times and staffing, do not affect the standard of care our patients receive.”
The awards recognize hospitals that demonstrate at least 85 percent compliance in each of the seven Get With The Guidelines- Stroke Achievement Measures. Tier levels are determined by the length of demonstrated performance.
The following local UH hospitals received these American Heart Association levels of achievement this year:
• Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll
75 percent of applicable patients experiencing door to needle times of 60 minutes or less
· UH Geauga Medical Center, a campus of UH Regional Hospitals
· Western Reserve Hospital (a joint-venture hospital)
• Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus
· UH Elyria Medical Center
· UH Geneva Medical Center
• Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Silver Plus
Silver recognizes performance of 12 consecutive months or more. Silver Plus awards are advanced levels of recognition acknowledging hospitals for consistent compliance with quality measures.
· UH Conneaut Medical Center
• Get With The Guidelines – Rural Stroke Bronze (new award category this year)
This award recognizes hospitals for their efforts toward acute stroke care excellence demonstrated by composite score compliance to guideline-directed care for intravenous thrombolytic therapy, timely hospital inter-facility transfer, dysphagia screening, symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation, emergency medical services communication, brain imaging and stroke expert consultation.
· UH Conneaut Medical Center
· UH Geneva Medical Center
· UH Samaritan Medical Center
UH Ahuja, Cleveland, Elyria, Geauga, Geneva, Parma, Portage, Samaritan, and St. John medical centers, as well as Southwest General Health Center and Western Reserve Hospital received Target: Type 2 Diabetes℠ Honor Roll awards.
These awards recognize hospitals for providing the most up-to-date, evidence-based care for patients with type 2 diabetes who are hospitalized with heart failure, heart attack or stroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.