FROM STAFF REPORTS
CLEVELAND — With about 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 a week in Ohio, the contagious virus is still a reality, although easy to forget as many daily activities have returned to normal.
As time has gone on, we have also learned the reality of long COVID, which can affect individuals for months or longer with debilitating effects, such as fatigue, brain fog, breathing problems and other issues.
The Clinical Research Center at University Hospitals continues to study the effects of long COVID and is currently enrolling adults 18 years and older who meet one of the following criteria:
· Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days
· Individuals who believe they were infected with COVID-19 in the past 28 days
· Individuals living in rural areas who have tested positive for COVID-19 at any time.
· Individuals of a racial or ethnic minority population who have tested positive for COVID-19 at any time.
“COVID-19 has disproportionally affected racial and ethnic minority populations, including African American, Hispanic, Latino, Spanish, American Indian, and Alaskan-Native individuals, who are three times more likely to be hospitalized than White individuals,” said Dr. Grace McComsey, vice president of Research and Associate Chief Scientific Officer at University Hospitals.
McComsey stresses that research studies greatly need diverse participants of all races and ethnicities, because ensuring diversity in clinical trials is key to ensuring health equity and advancing medicine.
“People may experience the same disease differently. It’s essential that clinical trials include people with a variety of lived experiences and living conditions, as well as characteristics including race and ethnicity, age, sex, and sexual orientation, so that all communities benefit from scientific advances,” she said.
The long COVID study is to help learn more about long-term effects of the virus and to understand who is at greatest risk of having long-term effects with the goals of improving clinical care outcomes and quality of life for our futures.
“UH was first in the nation to enroll in the long COVID study, or what’s called the ‘post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Longhauler Study.’ Moreover, Northeast Ohio should be proud that UH is continuing to lead enrollment numbers throughout the nation. We currently have about 810 participants and hope to enroll 1100,” McComsey said.
Compensation and a meal voucher are provided for each completed visit. Coverage for travel expenses including parking, ride shares, and mileage reimbursements are also provided for eligible participants.
The study will follow participants for up to four years.
The study involves collection of blood and other specimens and completing study questionnaires every three months. Depending on symptoms and other health factors, participants may be asked to complete other procedures or tests to learn more about symptoms.
