As scientists continue to investigate how the coronavirus works and how best to treat it, a team at University Hospitals aims to unearth potential immunologic mechanisms, thanks to a grant from the American Lung Association.
According to a news release, the two-year, $200,000 grant will provide researchers at UH with resources to:
• Gain a new understanding of the basic biology of respiratory viruses that could lead to better treatment and prevention.
• Identify host factors that alter response to these infections.
• Investigate individual, regional or social factors increasing or decreasing community spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.
• Learn epidemiological approaches to understanding COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses while tracking cases.
“There is an urgent need to better understand the pathobiology and both long-term and immediate clinical implications of SARS-CoV-2 viral infection that leads to COVID-19’s death rates,” said Dr. Kenneth E. Remy, of the Division of Pulmonary/Critical Care and Pediatric Critical Care at UH and principal investigator for this study, and Ellery Sedgwick, Jr., chair and scientist in Cardiovascular Research, in the release.
Ashtabula County is home to two UH hospitals — UH Conneaut Medical Center and UH Geneva Medical Center.
