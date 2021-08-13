JEFFERSON — As the 2021-22 K-12 school year approaches, local health officials are recommending universal masking policies for all students, teachers, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
Health Departments of Ashtabula County released a statement Thursday in support of full in-person learning, but in order to keep students safe in the classroom, while also minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the HDAC strongly recommends schools follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance and adopt universal masking policies.
Due to the limitations Senate Bill 22 has placed on local public health, these are not orders, but rather, data-driven and science-based recommendations. The final decision regarding masking will be made by local school boards within the next week or so.
Reduced transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 is accomplished through masking, according to the CDC. Because a large portion of the student population is not eligible to be vaccinated and rates are low for those who are eligible, universal masking will add an additional layer of protection to keep children in school.
In addition to masking, Ashtabula County schools are advised to follow layered prevention strategies. This includes hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, frequent sanitizing, good ventilation and maintaining at least three feet of social distance between students.
COVID-19 is a vaccine-preventable respiratory illness. COVID-19 can spread rapidly among individuals who are not fully vaccinated. COVID-19 variants have emerged that increase the risk of transmission and result in worsening illness, according to the CDC. The delta variant is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in Ohio. Because the Delta variant spreads so quickly, these strategies to reduce transmission in schools are critically important.
As of Thursday, less than half of Ashtabula County residents are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to health officials. HDAC continues to urge all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
HDAC will continue to work closely with local schools to monitor the COVID-19 situation and provide updated recommendations as appropriate.
