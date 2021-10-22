Union members speak out at Geneva BOE meeting

GENEVA — Geneva Area Teachers Association members, students, alumni and area residents filled the Geneva High School auditorium and spoke out in support of teachers at a Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night.
Earlier this week, union negotiators issued a 10-day strike notice to the district after more than six months of negotiations between the two parties.
Before the start of the meeting, Board President Sarah Fisher read a statement saying that she wants students in the district to be the best in the county, and for Geneva students to graduate with high hopes and at least an idea of what they want to do with their futures.
“I think you can agree that we do have the same basic goals,” Fisher said.
The meeting had two public comment sessions, each limited by board policy to half an hour, with a maximum of five minutes per speaker. Both public comment sessions reached the maximum time allotted.
Before the start of the first public comment period, Fisher said the board established three parameters for the collective bargaining, including quality education for all students, fiscal responsibility and recognition of teachers through competitive compensation.
“Even through the hard times, we managed to keep our teachers at the highest average teacher salary in the county for traditional districts,” Fisher said. “Our teachers have the opportunity to earn the highest salary in the county, at the top end of our salary schedule, and we have always provided an excellent insurance benefits package.”
That insurance benefits package is one of the sticking points between the district and the union, with the district proposing a plan that would not allow spouses of newly hired teachers to utilize the district’s insurance plan if they have access to insurance through their employer. The other point of contention is requiring teachers to educate online and in-person students at the same time. The district has said that there are currently three students who are being educated in that way.
The first member of the public to speak at the meeting was Geneva Area Teachers Association President Zack Mansky, who said he was hired at the district 20 years ago, and this last year has probably been the most trying.
“In the past 10 years, our union has worked with the administration during lean financial times,” Mansky said. “We have taken the equivalent of four step freezes, along with four years of zero percent increases on our base salary, all while insurance premiums and the cost of living have steadily gone up. We took those sacrifices because we knew it was what was best for the district and the community.”
The teachers worked with the district to pass the first new levy in 20 years, Mansky said.
“Now, when the board has the finances to rebuild Geneva to the best in the county, the new superintendent decides to pick a fight with the teachers and disrupt the education of the students,” he said.
Mansky said negotiations have gone backward, with the superintendent demanding a change to teacher evaluations.
Cheryl Ramsey, a teacher and the spokesperson of the GATA, said the community deserves the best from everyone.
“During the pandemic, we were all called to face a storm like no other, in the history of our community, state, country and the world,” Ramsey said. “We all rose to the occasion to continue educational services no matter what it took, despite the lack of any emergency planning for such an event, despite the obstacles we had to navigate through to bring education to all of our students in any way we could. Why? Because we are the leaders that we were called to be when our community needed us most.”
Ramsey asked the board if they will be leaders, or followers of the superintendent.
Retired teacher Connie Klein-Hart spoke out in favor of the teachers.
“In my many years of working in Geneva schools, I had never experienced such low morale as I witnessed today,” she said. “Everyone is doing their jobs professionally, as you would expect, but it’s been difficult at times, when one does not feel appreciated, seen or heard.”
Teachers in the district are incredibly dedicated, Klein-Hart said. There are still programs in the district feeling the effects of cuts that were made when the district was in tight financial times, she said.
Representatives from Conneaut and Riverside teachers unions also spoke at the meeting, expressing support for GATA.
Numerous students raised the issue of a proposed renovation of the high school’s media center into a new board office, with a $200,000 price tag.
“It was evident by the number of people in attendance last night that one common goal we all have is passion for Geneva Area City Schools,” Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said via email on Thursday. She said misinformation is circulating, and information has been posted to the district’s website.
The board passed a resolution during the meeting, in response to the 10-day strike notice. The resolution states that anyone taking an unauthorized leave constitutes a breach of contract, and could result in termination or disciplinary action.
The resolution also raises the rate of pay for substitute teachers to $225 per day, and authorizes the superintendent to hire temporary employees for the duration of the strike, and pay for necessary supplies, personnel services, technology and equipment she deems necessary.
The resolution states that the superintendent is the only person authorized to cancel school, and she may make changes necessary to maintain the educational program and provide for the safety of students and staff.
