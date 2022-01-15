Ashtabula County unemployment numbers have been slowly trending upward since late November, but the total number of claims remains below pre-pandemic levels.
There were 136 new and 529 continuing unemployment claims in Ashtabula County for the week ending on Jan. 8, according to information from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The number of total claims has been increasing slowly since the number of claims reached a low of 371 in the week ending in Nov. 27.
Unemployment claims reached their high point during the COVID-19 pandemic in April, 2020, with 5,881 total claims reported in the week ending in Aug. 25.
Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Church said area employers are still having trouble finding people to apply, and finding quality candidates.
“It’s unbelievable really, but that’s still kind of the across-the-board sense,” Church said.
Church said one thing he had heard others talk about is the pandemic causing people close to retirement age to retire early.
“I think a lot of the people that consider themselves unemployed and are looking, most are finding something, because there are plenty of options, but there’s not plenty of people to fill those plenty of options,” Church said.
