Ashtabula County’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with unemployment numbers falling to their lowest point since before mid-March of 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
A total of 827 people filed new and continuing unemployment claims in the week ending on May 29, according to information released by ODJFS. Sixty-four new unemployment claims were made last week, and 763 continuing claims were filed, the lowest amounts in each category since the week ending in March 14, 2020.
In March and April of 2020, new unemployment claims spiked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the total number of unemployment claims in the county reaching 5,881 in mid-April, according to ODJFS. The number of claims fell slowly through the summer and the fall, before starting to climb once again at the start of the year, as COVID-19 cases started to tick up.
The number of unemployment claims have fallen slowly since February.
Statewide, a total of 13,955 people filed new unemployment claims, according to a press release from ODJFS. There were 211,991 continuing claims filed in the same period.
The number of continuing claims is more than half a million fewer than the peak reached in April of 2020, according to the statement. The state has distributed $11.7 billion in unemployment to more than one million Ohioans.
For the month of April, the most recent data released, Ashtabula County had a non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.2 percent.
