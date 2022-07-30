GENEVA — University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center recently opened a new pulmonary rehabilitation center, and is now seeing patients.
People who suffer with lung diseases can live and breathe easier by working with a team of specialists in a variety of supervised medical programs.
“Chronic lung disease is an ongoing problem and can take a toll on a person’s quality of life by making everyday activities they’re used to participating in much more difficult,” said Kimberly Smith, RRT, Respiratory Therapy Supervisor at UH Conneaut, Geneva and Geauga Medical Centers. “We are happy to be able to expand our available respiratory services to our local community in the Geneva area.”
The medically supervised programs help those with chronic pulmonary diseases, such as asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and COPD.
Programs are also available for those with restrictive lung disease such as pulmonary fibrosis and sarcoidosis, and lung conditions such as lung cancer, primary pulmonary hypertension and obesity-related respiratory disease.
The center also sees patients who have neuromuscular disorders, and those who are working through long-haul COVID-19 symptoms.
At the UH Geneva Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center, patients can:
• Learn more about their condition, symptoms, medications and oxygen.
• Participate in supervised exercise classes and instruction.
• Learn breathing techniques.
• Take part in nutritional counseling.
• Join the Pulmonary Support Group, in conjunction with the American Lung Association Better Breathers Club.
• Take smoking cessation classes or one-on-one smoking cessation sessions.
“Patients receive a number of positive benefits from participating in the pulmonary rehabilitation program at UH Geneva,” said Smith. “Managing and relieving shortness of breath and fatigue; reducing anxiety; increasing exercise capacity and daily stamina; and enhancing quality of life, just to name a few. Our patients also have access to a number of specialists in one location, including registered respiratory therapists, nurses, exercise physiologists, registered dietitians, pharmacists, pulmonologists and other experts as they may need them.”
To learn more about respiratory therapy services offered at UH, please visit: UHhospitals.org. To make an appointment at the UH Geneva Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center, call 440-415-0297.
