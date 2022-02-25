GENEVA — University Hospitals (UH) Geneva Medical Center are continuously working to enhance health care services for Ashtabula County residents.
In addition to improving existing services, the hospitals also are developing new services to better serve patient needs. One of these improvements falls under the umbrellas of sleep medicine.
“Ashtabula County is very fortunate to have as asset such as University Hospitals in our backyard providing critical health-care programs and services to our residents,” Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “These investments show commitment to our county and we certainly welcome that.”
UH Geneva Medical Center Advanced Center for Sleep Medicine moved into a completely renovated location on the campus of UH Geneva Medical Center in August 2020; an investment of more than $350,000. Sleep studies are available days and evenings to meet the convenience of the patient; studies are analyzed by experienced UH sleep medicine physicians trained in pulmonology and critical care.
In October 2021, UH Geneva Medical Center expanded sleep study access for pediatric and at-home patients.
The Center for Advanced Sleep Medicine at UH Geneva Medical Center implemented a brand new, integrated software system in October of 2021 to improve access, efficiency and quality in sleep services for patients.
The state-of-the-art software, called Polysmith Sleep Systems, is fully integrated with UH electronic medical records, which improves overall quality of studies and efficiencies so data can be shared across the 10 locations.
The new software allows sleep specialists to study pediatric patients ages 6 and older, and expands access for at-home sleep studies to gather immediate results.
Depending on the patient, some cases only require one consultation for a diagnosis and treatment plan to be formulated. In most cases, a treatment plan involves a diagnostic sleep study — some can be done at the sleep lab, while others can be done at the patient’s home.
During in-lab sleep studies, patients are monitored by noninvasive, painless technology to see what types of physiological signs are exhibited during the different stages of sleep. Measurements include airflow monitoring, brain wave activity, heart rhythm, pulse oximetry to check oxygen status, and muscle tone and activity.
If patients prefer at-home sleep studies, they are trained ahead of time on how to use the technology.
Following the study and appropriate evaluation, therapy can be determined. Therapies may include continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP), bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) or other PAP devices; dental appliances to help patient's breathing during sleep; inspire therapy; light therapy, and neuropsychiatric interventions.
The UH Geneva Center for Advanced Sleep Medicine is located at 810A W. Main St., Geneva. Patients who suffer from sleep disorders may get in touch UH Geneva sleep specialists by calling 216-844-REST, where they can schedule an appointment and insurance can be verified in one simple step.
The UH Geneva Center for Advanced Sleep Medicine has been completely renovated, offering four remodeled bedrooms with private bathrooms, free Wi-Fi, cable TVs and queen size beds. The center also has its own dedicated parking area for patients. To help fall asleep easily, patients can bring their own pillows, stuffed animals and even bedtime snacks if they are a normal part of their routine.
Within the UH system, patients have convenient access to sleep specialists across ten locations in northeast Ohio. To learn more about sleep medicine services offered at UH, go to UHhospitals.org/Sleep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.