GENEVA — University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center boasts a state of the art pharmacy.
The new facilities meet federal and state pharmacy regulation agencies’ requirements for temperature, humidity and pressure to produce the most sterile products for patients.
Services at UH Geneva Medical Center’s retail pharmacy include:
• Filling employee and community prescriptions
• Meds To Beds, a service that gives patients their prescriptions before getting discharged
• Assisting patients find ways to afford their medications
• Providing vaccines, including COVID vaccines, to our employees and the community
In addition, the pharmacy has access to the UH system and records, to help promote medication safety and continuity of care.
UH Geneva Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy is located at 870 West Main St., in the Radiology Waiting Room area.
Phone Number: 440-361-6111
Hours: Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
