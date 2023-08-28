CONNEAUT — UH Conneaut will open a swing bed unit this fall, according to a press release from the hospital system.
Patients will be able to go directly from acute medical admission to skilled rehabilitation, according to the release. Swing beds can be used to provide physical, occupational and speech therapy, among other services.
“We are looking forward to bringing this new and improved rehabilitation facility to our patients in Conneaut,” said RN Kimberly Richey, assistant nurse manager of inpatient services at UH Conneaut, said in the release.
“No other facility in the area can match these services. Our goal is to create an advanced rehab unit to help patients function at the highest level possible in the least amount of time, for a better quality of life.”
The unit includes a nurses’ station, a therapy room and equipment, according to the release. Funds for some of the equipment were donated by the Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop.
“Each patient will receive a comprehensive care plan, up to two physical therapy sessions, and one occupational therapy session each day, as well as speech therapy which is available three times per week,” Richey said in the release.
“Patients who are recovering from hip, knee and other orthopedic surgeries, as well as deconditioned patients who need to rehabilitate in order to safely return home will benefit from these services.”
The new unit will officially open to patients on Oct. 16, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.