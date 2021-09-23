CONNEAUT — University Hospitals Conneaut recently received a $5,000 donation from the 10th annual Linda Varckette Joslin Memorial Golf Outing, to be used for the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
Mike Joslin and his family have organized the golf outing since 2010, according to a press release from UH. The golf outing is held in honor of Linda Varckette Joslin, who was diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago and died, according to the release.
Cancer treatment was only available at UH Cleveland at the time, according to the release.
“My family’s experience of going through cancer treatment with a loved one taught us to appreciate time, especially time you have with your family,” Mike Joslin said in the statement. “When we heard a UH Seidman Cancer Center location was going to be built down the street, we were very happy to hear members of the community wouldn’t have to travel far if they had to go through a similar experience to us. We are looking forward to seeing the cancer center expansion progress.”
UH is seeking to expand Seidman Cancer Centers at both UH Conneaut and Geneva, Jason Glowczewski, COO of UH Conneaut, Geauga and Geneva Medical Centers said in the statement.
“We are extremely grateful to Mike and his family for their continued partnership,” Glowczewski said. “Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Ashtabula County, and many patients who were previously diagnosed had to travel out of the county for treatment.”
The first phase of UH Conneaut’s Siedman Cancer Center requires another $40,000 in fundraising, which is expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2022, according to UH. An additional $150,000 will need to be raised to complete the project.
Anyone interested in donating to the project can contact UH Development Officer Emilie Gottsegen at Emilie.Gottsegen@UHhospitals.org or 330-998-3343.
Next year’s Linda Varckette Joslin Memorial Golf Outing is set for Aug. 6.
