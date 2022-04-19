University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic are partnering for a drug take-back event on April 30, at multiple locations around northeast Ohio, according to a press release from UH.
In Ashtabula County, UH Geneva and Conneaut will accept
Prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted at the event, as well as liquid medications in less than four ounce bottles, according to the release.
The event is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Illegal drugs, medical devices and batteries, aerosol cans and inhalers, mercury-containing devices, radiopharmaceuticals, liquid chemo agents, and needles, syringes and sharps containers will not be accepted at the event, according to the press release.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UH’s Conneaut and Geneva hospitals, according to the release.
Both locations will also be offering no-cost glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings during the event, according to the press release.
“University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic have formed a collaborative alliance to advance the health of our communities by focusing on Northeast Ohio’s most pressing public health needs,” UH Chief Pharmacy Officer Champ Burgess said in the release. “Preventing substance misuse and overdose deaths are chief among these issues This Drug Take Back Day is just one example of our joint approach to mitigating the opioid epidemic and reducing unintentional drug overdose deaths because medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.”
The events give people a chance to remove potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted drugs, according to the release.
In October, 2021, the 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day saw the collection of 372 tons of drugs from across the U.S., according to UH’s website.
