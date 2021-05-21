A pair of Ashtabula County hospitals have been honored for excellence.
UH Conneaut and Geneva received the Gold Award from the Partnership for Excellence, a group dedicated to performance excellence in Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana, according to their website.
The evaluation process included a virtual site visit and an extensive review by examiners, according to a statement from UH.
“Earning this award exemplifies our commitment to maintaining high quality health care,” Jason Glowczewski, Chief Operating Officer at UH Conneaut and Geneva Medical Centers, said in a statement.
“This achievement was made possible through the continuous learning and passion for quality by many of our dedicated caregivers. It was a difficult decision to continue our journey during the pandemic but our teams excelled despite the challenges.”
UH Conneaut and Geneva received the same award last year. In 2019, both hospitals received a silver award.
The two hospitals were among six organizations recognized by the Partnership for Excellence earlier this month. Two entities received a platinum award, and three received a silver award.
