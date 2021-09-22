Patients in University Hospitals facilities will be limited to one designated visitor per day, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in northeast Ohio, according to a press release.
The new policy went into effect on Tuesday. Previously, UH patients had been allowed one visitor at a time. UH is attempting to balance compassion and concerns of patients being exposed to COVID-19, according to the release.
Visitation could be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to address special circumstances, according to the release.
