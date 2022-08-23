CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive.
Abdul Mallory, 28, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a violating the terms of his supervised-release probation, according to a press release.
Mallory has prior convictions for drug trafficking and possession, according to the release.
He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to the release.
He was last known to be living in Cleveland and the surrounding areas, the release stated.
Anyone with information concerning Mallory can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or send a web tip to webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
