CONNEAUT — A $19.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help pay for the creation of the Conneaut Port Connector, which will consist of a new rail spur and the extension and repaving of an existing road, connecting the city’s harbor to the East Side Industrial Park.
The grant will pay for around two thirds of a spur from the Canadian National railroad line to the industrial park, and pay for the improvement and extension of Thompson Road, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
The project will create an access point on the east side of the city’s dock, he said. Thompson Road will be paved for a section that is currently gravel, and a section of road will be created, running from the current end of Thompson Road to the port, Hockaday said.
A traffic signal would also likely be added to the intersection of Thomson Road and Route 20, Hockaday said. The addition of the port access will allow semi drivers easier access to Interstate 90, Hockaday said.
Currently, trucks leaving the port have to travel through residential streets on their way from the port to Interstate 90. The new access would allow trucks to reach Route 20 and Interstate 90 much easier, Hockaday said.
“I think it’s an element of good planning is that if we have heavy commercial traffic like that, it needs to be on it’s on road and not rumbling down Broad Street,” Hockaday said. “It’s bad for residents, it’s bad for businesses. They don’t jive, they’re not compatible. So ultimately, part of the purpose of the Conneaut Port Connector is one, develop the port, but also make sure that port development isn’t impacting our residential areas either.”
The easiest route for trucks to reach Interstate 90 is to follow Route 20 to 6N in Pennsylvania, Hockaday said. “Our goal would be any of the industrial park traffic would come off the 6N exit, it just makes more sense, actually,” he said.
The rail spur will provide rail access to the industrial park, Hockaday said. It will extend north from an existing Canadian National line, into the industrial park, he said.
That rail access could then allow access to CSX and Norfolk and Southern tracks, in addition to Canadian National tracks and the city’s port, he said. “It’s got lots of options,” Hockaday said.
Most significant manufacturing requires access to railroad tracks, Hockaday said. The access to tracks vastly increases the amount of cargo that can be moved in and out of the industrial park.
Trains have significantly more carrying capacity than semis, which allows amounts of raw materials that would otherwise cause excessive amounts of truck traffic, Hockaday said. “If you need anything that’s in excess of 2,000 tons a day, you have to have rail,” he said.
The city’s iron ore dock can move around 5,000 tons per hour, he said.
“I would say probably most significant manufacturing operations require some kind of rail component or rail access component,” Hockaday said. “And here it’s not just about rail access, it’s about connectivity to the Great Lakes. You can either by rail or by boat, you can reach almost anywhere in the world.”
The project will cost around $28 million. Of that, $19.5 million will be covered by the grant. Some of the remaining cost will be covered by local revenues, and the majority will be covered by development projects, Hockaday said. The city is also anticipating participation from the state as well, he said.
The majority of the funding will pay for the railroad spur portion of the project, he said. “Rail is far more expensive to construction than roadway,” he said
The grant is currently in the pre-agreement phase, and work is being done on environmental work related to the grant, Hockaday said. “We’re going through that, we’re making progress,” he said. Engineering work on the project will hopefully start at the end of the third quarter, he said.
City Council President Jon Arcaro called the grant a huge accomplishment. Facilities that move into the East Side Industrial Park will have the choice between bringing in materials via truck or trail, Arcaro said.
A lot of work will have to be completed at Thompson Road and Route 20, Arcaro said. The city is trying to limit the amount of traffic coming into downtown for projects like the Thompson Road expansion and an upcoming replacement of the Norfolk and Southern railroad trestle. “We’ve put the city through quite a bit these last few years with all the infrastructure improvements we’re doing, but it has to be done,” Arcaro said. “It’s something that’s going to benefit the city for years to come.”
The port connector project will also help with the city’s planned dredge material facility, Hockaday said. The facility will use gravity to take material dredged from Conneaut’s harbor and separate it into its component parts.
The dredged material facility project is mentioned in the grant, Hockaday said.
Currently, a tire pyrolysis facility is in the process of obtaining permits, and is expected to be constructed at the industrial park. Hockaday said he could see other facilities being constructed after the pyrolysis facility. “There are certainly off-take opportunities that speak directly to this project,” he said.
