JEFFERSON. — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Friday granted an extension of time for convicted cop killer Odraye Jones’ re-sentencing trial.
On Thursday, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed for an extension and, within 24 hours, the federal court granted the extension. This means that attorneys on both sides of the case now have until Nov. 22, 2023 to comply with the conditional writ.
Jones, now 46, has spent 25 years on death row in the Nov. 17, 1997 murder of Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr., a husband and father of three young children.
A jury convicted Jones of fatally shooting Glover at close range and recommended the death penalty.
Jones had his death sentence revoked last August by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. A panel of three judges decided the penalty phase of Jones’ trial was tainted with racism.
The decision allowed for Jones to be granted a new sentencing hearing but with a deadline of May 16, 2023 to complete it.
Jones’ lead attorney, John B. Juhasz Jr., has said if the trial is not completed by May 16, the death penalty is off the table. With the extension, it’s back on the table.
Glover’s widow, Marianne Glover Waldman said Friday afternoon that she can’t say enough wonderful things about the Attorney General’s Office.
“They have been there for me and my family every step of this process, and thanks to them, the death penalty now remains on the table,” she said. “This helps renew some faith in what has been a horrendous journey thus far.”
Since January, a handful of factors have delayed the proceedings:
• Neither Jones’ defense attorneys nor Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole would ask for an extension when it became clear the trial would never be finished before the original deadline of May 16. The attorneys argued back and forth on who should file, each pointing the finger at the other. O’Toole maintained her office was ready to begin, while Juhasz said prosecutors should do it.
• O’Toole has twice filed affidavits asking the Ohio Supreme Court to remove Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder from the case, citing his bias against her office and lack of experience. Her first complaint was dismissed by the court because it was filed too close to the scheduled competency hearing, so she filed another this week. Consequently, all hearings have been put on hold until the matter is decided by the Supreme Court.
• Throughout five status conferences about the case, Jones has spoken out of turn, making it clear that he wants to represent himself. He is often uncooperative with his defense attorneys.
• Waiting on a doctor to perform a second competency test on Jones, who called the testing “frivolous” and a waste of time. Jones was declared competent by one doctor, but his attorneys wanted a second opinion.
None of the parties — Schroeder, O’Toole and Juhasz — would comment on the case due to a gag order Schroeder placed on the case.
As it stands now, no hearings are scheduled while all parties wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on whether to remove Schroeder from the case.
