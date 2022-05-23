ASHTABULA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District, has marked a submerged stone wall with red buoys inside Ashtabula Harbor’s east breakwater.
Boaters are now alerted of the 1,500 linear foot wall by nine red buoys with reflective tape, floating at water level about every 165 feet. The top of the submerged stone wall is about one- to two-feet below the water level.
The wall creates an enclosed space not designed for boater access. For safety, boaters should stay in the bounds of the federal navigation channel until outside the harbor.
“It’s very important for boaters to take notice and be cautious when in this stretch of the lake,” said County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
The wall forms an L-shape, following the same southeasterly direction of the outermost segment of the east breakwater, for about 1,000 feet heading toward the shore. It then bends east toward the inner portion of the east breakwater for about 500 feet.
The submerged stone wall was built in 2021 as a place for dredged sediment, creating a new wetland ecosystem. The project is expected to significantly improve the condition of Ashtabula Harbor for native plants and animals, as well as area residents and visitors to the waterfront, and is being conducted in close coordination with the Ashtabula City Port Authority, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said he hopes the wall doesn’t become an issue during the boating season.
“Hopefully everyone will follow the directions and advice of the Corps,” he said. “Boating is too important in our area so we need to respect this area and ensure a safe season for all.”
James Carkhuff at Jack’s Marine in Ashtabula said he’s glad the Army Corps of Engineers clearly marked the wall.
“The harbor is a busy place, thanks to good walleye fishing,” he said.
Details of this project and important safety information have been shared with local marinas, boat ramps, and hubs for fishermen, along with a Local Notice to Mariners (LNM), broadcast by the U.S. Coast Guard. USACE has also provided the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration with coordinates and design data for the submerged stone wall to include on their current navigational charts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.