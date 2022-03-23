BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has awarded a $737,000 contract to Toledo-based Geo. Gradel Co. to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Ashtabula Harbor.
Material dredged from the harbor will be placed in USACE’s beneficial use project in Ashtabula’s outer harbor, leading to the creation of seven acres of new wetland habitat for plant and animal life in Lake Erie.
“This is great news for Ashtabula Harbor and northeast Ohio,” said Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio). “I look forward to seeing this project create a natural habitat for countless species of fish and other wildlife that call Lake Erie home and support the Harbor’s continued ability to contribute to the economic vitality of the Ashtabula community.”
Joyce applauded the USACE Buffalo District, Ashtabula City Port Authority, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and Ohio Department of Natural Resource for their work on this project.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said keeping the shipping channels open for both commercial and recreational traffic is critical to the local economy.
“We appreciate the assistance of the Army Corps and the work our City Port Authority did to secure funding to allow us to have a beneficial use for the materials,” he said. “This habitat area further compliments the restoration work we have done along the Ashtabula River and the Lake Erie coastline.”
Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District, said putting dredged material into a new wetland ecosystem is a win-win for everyone.
“While the Army Corps’ dredging maintains the viability of commercial ports like Ashtabula, it will also expand the diversity of aquatic species, and provide new recreational opportunities for local residents,” Adams said.
Dredging of the harbor is scheduled for mid-June through mid-August.
About 80,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be mechanically dredged from the bed of the harbor and placed by scow in the new wetland site. Additional material will be placed in the site during future dredging cycles.
Dredging of Ashtabula Harbor is conducted by USACE every two years, based on availability of funding. Dredging ensures federally authorized depths are maintained, and the harbor remains accessible to large vessels.
Ashtabula Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor. In 2019, it handled 5.1 million tons of cargo, primarily iron ore (60 percent) and limestone (26 percent). Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $182 million in business revenue, 806 jobs — some direct, indirect and induced — and about $60 million in labor income to the transportation sector.
Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Ashtabula by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.