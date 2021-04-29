SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon, when a social media fight escalated into the real world, according to a statement from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Two men were engaged in a dispute on Facebook, according to the statement.
One of the men drove to the 2700 block of Russell Road, where the other man lived, and fired two shots at the residents.
One of the shot struck a woman in the leg.
The man who lived at the residence fired six shots at the vehicle, hitting it five times, according to the statement.
A man in the vehicle was hit once.
Both victims were transported to ACMC by the Saybrook Township Fire Department, and are both expected to recover, according to the statement.
Deputies were called to the scene around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving reports of a shooting.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.