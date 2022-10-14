JEFFERSON — Two Republican candidates have received strong financial backing for their 2022 campaigns.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas’ campaign finance report shows Thomas received a total of $18,600 for his re-election efforts, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
“Truly I have been blessed to have wonderful support from our residents who want to see the successes of our office stay,” Thomas said. “I look forward to continue delivering on my promises for our taxpayers. The results speak for themselves.”
Thomas chose his mother, Angela Thomas, to be his campaign treasurer as he seeks a second term Nov. 8.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski reported $12,800 in his finance report, as he hopes to be re-elected to his third term as commissioner, according to the Board of Elections.
“I’m very appreciative of the strong support that I am receiving in this campaign,” he said. “These funds will certainly be helpful in getting the message out on the work that I am doing on behalf of Ashtabula County’s residents.”
Kozlowski is serving as his own treasurer.
Thomas’ opponent, Bill Buskirk of Geneva, reported $2,430 raised for his campaign for county auditor, according to his finance report.
Buskirk’s treasurer is Jennifer Capo, also of Geneva.
Kozlowski’s challenger, Independent candidate for county commissioner, Billy Johnson, said he’s “doing this alone and not taking people’s money,” reporting only $20 in monetary contributions.
“One only needs to look at the candidates campaign finance reports to see whose interests are being served,” he said. “My desire is to be an independent voice in the direction our county takes moving forward without any political influences.”
Attorney Marie Lane is Johnson’s campaign treasurer.
