Ashtabula County residents are invited to two local prayer events this week in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer.
On Thursday night. the Jefferson Area Ministerial Association is sponsoring a Light & Hope in the Darkness event at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Giddings Park, said Rev. Doug Winner, pastor of Jefferson United Methodist and member of the JAMA.
Winner said six church’s are represented by the association, but people from all over the county are invited for a time of prayer, music and healing after a rough year fighting the pandemic.
Winner said the organization usually sponsors a noon prayer event on the National Day of Prayer, but decided to have a night option so those who work during the day can attend.
The event will be held outside and feature prayers for the families who lost loved ones, “long haulers” who are still dealing with symptoms, as well as funeral directors, front line workers and health department workers that have risked personal safety.
The annual Ashtabula County Concerts of Prayer event is at 7 a.m. Friday, but will be mostly online because of the coronavirus pandemic, said ACCP President Bruce Schlosser.
He said there will be five places for people to pray with others throughout the county, including Eagleville Bible Church, New Life United Methodist Church in Conneaut, Conneaut First Assembly of God Chruch, Saybrook United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church in Andover.
Schlosser said Robert Brooks, chaplain for the Cleveland Browns, will be the speaker. Brooks also is a regional representative for Athletes in Action, Schlosser said.
The “live streamed” program can be accessed, free of charge, through the Ashtabula County Concerts of Prayer Facebook page or at prayersforashtabulacounty.com, Schlosser said.
