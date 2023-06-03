ASHTABULA — Two parrots perished Friday during a house fire on the city’s west side.
The fire was reported shortly after noon in the 5300 block of Fort Avenue.
When firefighters arrived shortly thereafter, they found heavy smoke, Ashtabula Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said.
Gruber confirmed that all residents were able to safely exit the two-story structure.
One parrot and two dogs were revived with oxygen by firefighters and EMTs on the scene.
Gruber said the blaze started in the kitchen.
“When we arrived, neighbors were using their garden hoses to try to extinguish the fire,” he said.
Neighbors gathered outside the home as firefighters battled the blaze.
Ashtabula Township firefighters and EMTS assisted at the scene.
Due to the 82-degree temperatures outside and the smoke and flames inside the house, firefighters kept a cooler of cold water bottles and ice nearby to drink and avoid heat exhaustion.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours.
If you have a cooking fire, the National Fire Protection Association recommends you:
• Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
• Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number after you leave.
• If you try to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out and you have a clear way out.
• Keep a lid nearby when cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
