ASHTABULA — Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has continued to put a stress on local non-profit organizations.
Two local non-profit directors say they are hoping, as vaccinations ramp up, that they will recover from the economic damage COVID-19 has inflicted upon them.
The Ashtabula Senior Center has been closed for congregate and group activities since the beginning of the pandemic.
“While it is our hope to fully reopen soon, Gov. Mike DeWine has imposed some very strict reopening mandates on senior centers,” said Lisa Bruckman, executive director. “In addition to the face mask, COVID screening, temperature checks and 6 feet social distancing requirements, he is requiring senior centers to establish appointments and sign up for activities ahead of time.”
Senior centers are required to limit the arrival to congregate and group activities to no more than 10 minutes before the start time. Furthermore, the Governor is requiring senior centers to implement COVID-19 testing weekly of all participants and staff consistent with protocols and guidelines established by the Ohio Department of Aging, in consultation with the Ohio Department of Health.
“The COVID testing requirement continues to be the main reason centers remain closed for congregate and group activities,” she said. “Other restrictions pose challenges yet are secondary to testing. Most of the seniors have been vaccinated and we feel that DeWine should take that into consideration with his mandated reopening restrictions. Therefore, we have requested that the governor remove the testing requirement mandate for senior centers and are waiting for his decision.”
Trevor Sprague, executive director of the Ashtabula YMCA, said the Y never closed, but did discontinue some aspects, as mandated to cease on March 24, 2020.
“We continued child care services for essential workers, served as a feeding location for Ashtabula Area City Schools, conducted an absentee ballot initiative to ensure everyone had their voice heard and we handed out more than 200 absentee ballot applications with pre-addressed stamped envelopes,” Sprague said. “We made weekly phone calls to the seniors we would normally see in person to make sure they were okay, see what they might need or just to chat for a bit. We even conducted online group exercise classes to help those at home.”
On May 26, 2020, the Y was allowed to restart in-person health and wellness.
The biggest challenge the YMCA faces today is funding, Sprague said.
“As a non-profit organization, we budget to break even and needless to say, 2020 did not meet expectations for us financially,” he said. “Much of what we offer is donor funded or donor subsidized — Livestrong for cancer survivors, aquatics programming like boating education and water safety, support groups and the financial assistance we provide to ensure we never turn anyone away due to an inability to pay are all examples of just some programs we rely on donors for.”
Membership is also down.
“Many area residents maintained their membership because they see the Y as a movement and their membership as a cause, but others fell on hard times and could not afford to keep their membership,” he said. “Child care in particular has been financially stressful and has been difficult to maintain for numerous reasons, but we have made adjustments and hope to return to full child care operation for the start of the next school year.”
Sprague is optimistic because day camp is almost full for the summer.
“The Ashtabula County Family YMCA was first started more than 150 years ago as a library, Bible study and lecture hall,” he said. “Since then it’s been a hotel and a fitness center, but from the very beginning, it was and always will be a place where communities are built and everyone is welcome.”
Bruckman said she’s optimistic the Ashtabula Senior Center, as well as all the senior centers in Ashtabula County, will fully reopen soon.
“We understand how important it is to reopen safely,” she said. “The last thing we want to have to do is have another closure in the middle of the reopen phase.”
In the meantime, associates are at the Ashtabula Senior Center on Tuesday and Thursday for appointments and questions. The center continues to provide virtual activities and services such as handyman and bill pay. Community Action is still offering meals for pick up at the center and there is also a telephone reassurance program, where seniors can receive a daily check-up call. For more information, call 440-998-6750.
