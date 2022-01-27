JEFFERSON — Less than a week after Judge Marianne Sezon recused herself from a pair of criminal cases, the remaining two Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges recused themselves from the cases.
The judges have recused themselves from two cases against Joshua Gurto. Gurto was charged in 2017 with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records. Gurto is accused of raping and murdering a 13-month old child in Conneaut in 2017.
In 2020, Gurto was charged with one count of rape and two counts of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court records. In that case, Gurto is accused of assaulting and raping a person in Conneaut in 2004.
There have been a number of developments over the last several months in this case.
In October, Sezon conducted a closed hearing to discuss whether or not a proposed plea deal that would have resolved both of Gurto’s cases. Sezon rejected the proposed deal on Oct. 19.
In November, a motion was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to disqualify Sezon from the case. On Jan. 19, a judgement entry was filed in the two cases by Sezon, announcing her voluntary recusal from the matters. A subsequent judgement entry stated that all judges have recused themselves from the case.
The court will arrange for an outside judge to hear the case, according to court records.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said after Sezon recused herself that the prosecutor’s office always pursues resolutions to cases in lieu of trial, and would offer a plea deal in this case if an agreement could be reached with all parties.
